Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 69,887 Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Spirit Airlines as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 58.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 13.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

SAVE opened at $22.56 on Friday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAVE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Melius started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.