Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 208.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 293.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Cloudflare by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NET shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $65.83 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 217,977 shares of company stock worth $14,007,694. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

