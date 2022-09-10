Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 253 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $106.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $115.68. The company has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.01.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

