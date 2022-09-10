Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $67.56 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 296,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 8.9% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $67,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,158,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,449,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after buying an additional 1,354,069 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $204.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.88 and its 200 day moving average is $207.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

