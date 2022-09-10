Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:MHGU)

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Saturday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Meritage Hospitality Group Price Performance

Shares of MHGU stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Meritage Hospitality Group has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $22.70.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, Stan's Tacos, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Twisted Roosters brand names. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 337 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

