Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.00 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.55-$8.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $191.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.10 and its 200 day moving average is $189.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $228.26. The stock has a market cap of $129.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 34.9% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

