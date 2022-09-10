Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. MKM Partners began coverage on Standard Motor Products in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products Trading Up 2.9 %

SMP stock opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Insider Transactions at Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.59 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $234,243.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 674,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,145,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $234,243.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 674,722 shares in the company, valued at $26,145,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,650 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $256,905.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686,812 shares in the company, valued at $31,229,341.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,740 shares of company stock worth $736,758 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,153,000 after purchasing an additional 37,157 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,246,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,773,000 after purchasing an additional 37,724 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,222,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,747,000 after purchasing an additional 16,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 9.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,542,000 after purchasing an additional 95,078 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Standard Motor Products

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.