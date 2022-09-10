Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EDF opened at $4.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 31,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.