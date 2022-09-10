Bramshill Investments LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $129.19 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.73.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

