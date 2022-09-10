Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.62, but opened at $22.16. Bilibili shares last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 322,659 shares trading hands.
The company reported ($4.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($4.21). The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 34.71% and a negative net margin of 39.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.03.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.00.
About Bilibili
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
