Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.62, but opened at $22.16. Bilibili shares last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 322,659 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($4.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($4.21). The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 34.71% and a negative net margin of 39.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 278.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 807.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.00.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

