Cadian Capital Management LP Acquires 2,966,155 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) by 185.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,564,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,966,155 shares during the period. Sprinklr accounts for about 2.7% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cadian Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.78% of Sprinklr worth $54,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CXM. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 5,820,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after buying an additional 2,964,701 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth about $17,628,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter worth about $11,368,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth about $13,552,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $38,276.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 562,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,790.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $28,086.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $38,276.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 562,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,790.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,797 over the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $12.30 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

