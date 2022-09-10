Copperleaf Capital LLC Purchases 503 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,659,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 440 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cfra downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.74.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $233.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

