Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,753,000 after buying an additional 36,184 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $182.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average is $86.08.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

