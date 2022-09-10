NWK Group Inc. Has $9.23 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

NWK Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 5.0% of NWK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 56,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,922,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 310,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,629,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,256 shares of company stock worth $14,019,372 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

ServiceNow stock opened at $470.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $462.03 and a 200-day moving average of $487.47. The firm has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

