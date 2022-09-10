The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stake Reduced by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 217,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,864 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 604 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.00.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:COO opened at $314.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $283.03 and a 1-year high of $453.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.75.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.05). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

