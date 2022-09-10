LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 33,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.01. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

About LKQ

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

