Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $30.49 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up 1.5% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $30,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $549,574,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $668,384,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,485 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $277,399,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,159,706,000 after acquiring an additional 502,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $240.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.26. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

