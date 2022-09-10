UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,864 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,630,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,119,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,877,432,000 after acquiring an additional 869,827 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,058,000 after buying an additional 790,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,618,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,821,210,000 after buying an additional 189,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,015,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,531,154,000 after buying an additional 257,910 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $524.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $490.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $528.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.85.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

