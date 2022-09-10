Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Sells 453 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $147.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.58 and its 200-day moving average is $150.01. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.55 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

