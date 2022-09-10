Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Sells 828 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,092,000 after buying an additional 395,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,273,000 after buying an additional 111,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,923,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,948,000 after buying an additional 250,592 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,862,000 after buying an additional 130,932 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.18.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $190.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

