Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $92.43 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.81. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

