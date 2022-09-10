NWK Group Inc. Has $5.70 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

NWK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 3.1% of NWK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,557.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,981.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,898.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,054.83. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 97.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

