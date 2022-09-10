Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Sells 755 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $724,624.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,935,664.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Trading Up 21.9 %

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $188.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.01 and a 200-day moving average of $180.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.15.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

