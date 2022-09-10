Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC Has $10.23 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 59,000 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 10.4% of Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,566,000 after buying an additional 303,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.78.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $169.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $383.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,576,396. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.