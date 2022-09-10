MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Tekne Capital Management LLC

Tekne Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for 0.8% of Tekne Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tekne Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $970.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $851.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $905.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.28 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,922.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

