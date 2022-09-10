Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Has $37.81 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,124 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 112,356 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up 1.3% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of EOG Resources worth $37,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.68.

Shares of EOG opened at $123.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.97 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

