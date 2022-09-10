Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Has $33.51 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,632 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $33,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,345,000 after buying an additional 1,672,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,633,000 after buying an additional 457,386 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,249,000 after buying an additional 1,701,541 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $88.04 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $129.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

