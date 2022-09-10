LGL Partners LLC Sells 127 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

LGL Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,289 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,566,000 after acquiring an additional 303,001 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $169.15 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $383.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.03. The firm has a market cap of $454.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.78.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,576,396. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

