Zullo Investment Group Inc. Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

NYSE UNP opened at $231.88 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.57 and a 200 day moving average of $232.77. The company has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

