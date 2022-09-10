RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Bought by Stony Point Capital LLC

Stony Point Capital LLC raised its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. RH accounts for about 3.3% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stony Point Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of RH worth $14,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in RH by 137.0% during the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in RH by 79.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in RH during the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.44.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total transaction of $676,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total transaction of $676,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,954 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $273.56 on Friday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $733.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.31.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 68.37%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RH will post 24.37 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

