Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Lifted by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 2.4% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $58,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.92.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $244.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,755 shares of company stock worth $16,630,637 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

