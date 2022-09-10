FFT Wealth Management LLC Sells 532,416 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

FFT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $9,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 271,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,504,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,226,000 after acquiring an additional 263,045 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 112,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 32,713 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,488,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 827,670 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB opened at $49.37 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average is $50.65.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.