FFT Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,992 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

FFT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA ITM opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.35. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $43.93 and a 1-year high of $51.84.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

