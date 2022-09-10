Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Has $6.42 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 1.9% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $48.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

