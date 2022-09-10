Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 91 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in NIKE by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,045,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $340,968,000 after buying an additional 60,932 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $669,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,593 shares of company stock worth $7,372,310 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $110.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $174.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.73 and a 200-day moving average of $117.65.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.12.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

