NWK Group Inc. Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 210.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 2.9% of NWK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 41.0% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $317.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $317.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.