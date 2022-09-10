Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,457,729,000 after purchasing an additional 291,597 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,015,889,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,487,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,316,276,000 after buying an additional 55,114 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,558,000 after buying an additional 132,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 0.8 %

Danaher stock opened at $290.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.50. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $211.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.