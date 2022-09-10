NWK Group Inc. Sells 61 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

NWK Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,610 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 2.1% of NWK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Adobe by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $394.78 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $184.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $400.10 and its 200-day moving average is $412.03.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

