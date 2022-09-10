Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda Invests $22.57 Million in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,129,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,000. Vale makes up 9.7% of Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Vale by 12.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vale by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vale by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of VALE opened at $13.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.3907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on VALE. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco lowered Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.21.

Vale Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.