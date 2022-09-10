Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,198 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,198 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for about 1.2% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $25,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Performance

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $48.48 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.17%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

