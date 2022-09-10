FFT Wealth Management LLC Has $25.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.4% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of VEA opened at $40.93 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $53.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.91.

