Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 254,653 Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 254,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,232,000. Invitation Homes comprises about 0.7% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE INVH opened at $39.55 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.39, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.39%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

