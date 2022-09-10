Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is FFT Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 7.2% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $75,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after buying an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $429,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $138.53 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.24.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.