Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,644 shares during the period. Corporate Office Properties Trust makes up about 1.1% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $16,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 667.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period.

OFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

OFC opened at $26.53 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $29.64. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.02%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

