140 Summer Partners LP Takes $61.36 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 129,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,361,000. Teledyne Technologies comprises about 4.9% of 140 Summer Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. 140 Summer Partners LP owned approximately 0.28% of Teledyne Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after acquiring an additional 64,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,881,357,000 after acquiring an additional 92,769 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,276,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $994,687,000 after acquiring an additional 393,725 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $480,673,000 after acquiring an additional 69,142 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $368,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

TDY stock opened at $387.65 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $344.66 and a 1-year high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.88.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

