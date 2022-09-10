FFT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 26,975 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 955,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,975 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $35,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $40.69.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

