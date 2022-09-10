FFT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up 2.9% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.07% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $30,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVLU. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 39,000.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

IVLU opened at $21.93 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $27.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.62.

