Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Down 5.6%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.41 and last traded at $20.41. Approximately 8,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 300,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.04.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $119,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,754.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $165,200. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

