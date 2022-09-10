Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.94

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Marlin Technology Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

Institutional Trading of Marlin Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marlin Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 315,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Marlin Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Marlin Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 153,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marlin Technology by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 39,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Technology Company Profile

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

