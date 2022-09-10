Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) were down 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 80,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,061,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Senseonics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Senseonics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $744.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Transactions at Senseonics

Senseonics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SENS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mukul Jain sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,506,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,127.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SENS. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 291,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 87,414 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 62,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,097,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,601 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 131.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 155,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 18.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 540,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 83,743 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

